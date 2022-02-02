Aloha Authentic: Commonly mispronounced Hawaiian place names

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all make use of our island roadways, but how many of us pay attention to the given names and how they are pronounced?

KHON2’s ‘Aloha Authentic’ segment highlights various streets across the island chain so we can dig into those given names, and in turn, learn something we may have not known before.

This week, we want to honor and bring attention to Hawaiian language month. In the ahupuaʻa of Waikīkī, which lies in the moku of Kona on Oʻahu, stands a cul-de-sac whose name means to be correct and accurate: Pololei Place.

Hawaiian language may have similar letters as English but are not necessarily said the same way. With our vowels pronounced as “A, E, I, O, U” and the inclusion of diacritical markers, here are some commonly mispronounced place names.

A lot of times, people say the island of Owahoo. But with the ʻokina marker included, which creates a glottal stop, it is pronounced Oʻahu.

Many say the capital of Hawaiʻi is Hanalulu, but its correct pronunciation is Honolulu, meaning “protected bay.”

If you drive through the vicinity of Costco or Home Depot in Honolulu, you are in Iwilei — not Iwalei.

The name Waikīkī has lines over its “I”s known as a kahakō, which prolongs the sound of that vowel. So, when you properly say the name Waikīkī, you are saying “spouting waters,” referring to its freshwater springs.

When traveling through the center of the island, many say you pass through the town Wahiwa, but when acknowledging all its letters, it is properly pronounced Wahiawā, meaning “the place of noise.”

