Aloha Authentic: Common mispronounced street names

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Residents all make use of the island roadways, but when the name is said, is it being pronounced correctly?

The Aloha Authentic segment highlights various streets across the islands to dig into those names, and in turn, learned something new or was reminded of something that was already known.

In honor of Hawaiian language month, Aloha Authentic brought attention to popular street names.

In the ahupuaʻa of Mākaha, which lies in the moku of Waiʻanae here on Oʻahu, stands a street whose name means “road for traveling.”

We are talking about Ala Holo Lp.

In 1978, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, or Hawaiian language, became an official language of the state of Hawaiʻi.

It was also around then when a law passed requiring new streets in the City and County of Honolulu to be given a Hawaiian name.

Here are some of the street names that are commonly mispronounced.

Many say the longest highway on Oʻahu is Kamehameha Highway, but the name Kamehameha comes from the man who established the Hawaiian Kingdom in 1810.

His sons and grandsons also ruled under his name, leading to a total of five kings named Kamehameha.

One main roadway traveling through Waikīkī is properly pronounced Kalākaua Avenue.

It gets its name from the last king of the Hawaiian Kingdom, King David Kalākaua.

Kalākaua was the first head of any state to circumnavigate the globe.

The highway running along the southeast end of the island is named Kalanianaʻole, a harder name to say.

It’s named after Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, once heir to the Kingdom’s throne and the only U.S. congressman born into royalty.

He is responsible for the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act passed in 1921, which lead to the establishment of the Hawaiian Homelands.

Did you know? Now you do!