Aloha Authentic: A legacy of King Kamehameha IV

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our island roadways are utilized by all, but how many pay attention to the given names? Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

KHON2’s weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we brought our focus to a leader in old Hawaiʻi.

In the ahupuaʻa of Wailuku, which lies in the moku of Pūʻali Komohana on the island of Maui, stands a roadway named after a Hawaiian king whose influence continues to linger today: Liholiho Street.

Taking the throne of the Hawaiian Kingdom in 1855 following the death of his uncle — Alexander Liholiho — and the son of two political parents, was a man who became known as King Kamehameha IV.

Rigorously educated by Protestant missionaries, Liholiho was raised to become a leader, and he even traveled the world alongside his brother with a missionary doctor named Gerrit P. Judd.

During one visit to New York City, the young Prince Liholiho was mistaken for a servant and was ordered out of a vehicle. His anger toward racial discrimination grew his fear of working closely with the United States, distancing himself from using Americans as his closest advisers.

Instead, he moved toward British influence. One such influence was the Church of England; following a set of tragedies during his reign, Liholiho asked Queen Victoria to send a bishop to Honolulu to start a church.

Queen Victoria did was he asked and that led to the establishment of the Anglican Church of Hawaiʻi. The church, itself, was built after the king’s death by his successor and brother, King Kamehameha V. It was named St. Andrew’s Cathedral — after one of Jesus’ 12 disciples.

