A story of love captured in a half-flower

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The world knows that Hawaiʻi is a unique place, but do we know why?

Have you ever thought that just by paying attention to our street names, you can learn more about Hawaiʻi, our history and culture?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the islands so we can dig into the meaning of the name and in turn, learn more about this unqiue place.

This month, we have been talking about different flowers.

This week, we close off the month with a half flower.