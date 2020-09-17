A peak into the history of Kaunakakai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More time has been spent at home lately with this pandemic, so why not utilize some of that time to learn about the places we come from.

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights place and street names from around the islands so we can dig deeper into its meaning.

This week, we head to the main town of Molokai.

In the ahupuaa of Kaunakakai, which lies in the moku of Kawela on the island of Molokai, stands a roadway that leads you from the wharf to main intersection of the island.

We are talking about Kaunakakai Pl.

The name “Kaunakakai” is a contraction to the word “Kauna-kahakai,” which translates to “the resting place on the beach.”

The first recorded ownership of this ahupuaa dates back to 1855.

Prince Lot Kapuaiwa, who later became King Kamehameha V, received all its rights for the sum of $200.

In 1889, a small stone-wharf was built in its waters where there’s a natural opening in the reef.

Eight years later, a more substantial wharf was then constructed right next to the old one.

Partially due to its central location, Kaunakakai gradually became the main hub of the islandʻs activity during the 1920ʻs and 30ʻs.

In 1935, all county buildings were moved intact from the old town in Pukoo to where they are currently located.

An improved wharf was developed yet again during this time because of the the pineapple plantation and incoming cattle.

The wharf remains today. Interestingly, you can still see the stone structure of the original wharf of 1889 when the tide is low.

Did you know? Now you do.



