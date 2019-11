HONOLULU (KHON2)

Have you noticed that much of our island streets have a Hawaiian name?

Have you ever questioned yourself what they mean or why they are given those names?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the islands so we can dig out the meaning and in turn, learn more about Hawaiʻi together.

This month, we are highlighting different ahupuaʻa on Oʻahu.

This week, we talk about one known for its marine life.