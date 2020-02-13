A king that was never conquered

HONOLULU (KHON2)

We all make use of our island roadways if its driving, catching the bus, walking, or even riding a bike.

So have you ever thought that if you paid attention to the given names of the roadways, you could learn about Hawaiian culture and history?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets around the islands so we can dig into the name and learn more about Hawaiʻi’s heritage.

This week, we bring attention to the last ruling chief of the islands of Kauaʻi and Niʻihau.