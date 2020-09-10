A highway honoring King Kamehameha V

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Throughout the moku of Kona on the island of Molokaʻi stands a roadway that carries the name of the king who designated Kalaupapa as the leper colony is once was.

We are talking about Kamehameha V Highway.

Lot Kapuāiwa was born on December 11, 1830, to the daughter of King Kamehameha the Great and a father of a chiefly line.

In 1863, te took the title of King Kamehameha V following the death of his younger brother, Alexander Liholiho.

This started his 9 year reign.

He modeled his leadership style after this grandfather, the great king who founded of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

With the belief that a sovereign’s power should be absolute, King Kamehameha V created a new constitution, that of 1864, by his own prerogative.

This renounced the legislative’s handle on power and restored it to the crown.

Many of his establishments still remain today, including the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, the Royal Hawaiian Band, and Kamehameha Day being celebrated in June.

Unfortunately, at the age of 42, the king died on his birthday, December 11, 1872, without successfully naming an heir to the throne.

This is when legislative elections began.

