The last ruling monarch to the Hawaiian Kingdom was Queen Liliʻuokalani.

But had it not been for a deadly illness, Hawaiʻi would have had another king instead of the queen.

Prince William Pitt Leleiōhoku II was proclaied heir to the throne by King Kalākaua, however the young royal died on April 10, 1877 at 22 years of age.

This lead to Princess Liliʻuokalani being named heir apparent, taking the throne as Queen in 1891.