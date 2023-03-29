HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways. But, when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names and, in turn, learn something new.

This week, we learn about the four royal siblings who contributed immensely to Hawaiian music.

In the ahupuaʻa of Kalihi, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a street whose name translates as “the four Heavenly ones.”

We are talking about Nālaniʻehā St.

Born to parents of high chiefly rank, four royal siblings, referred to as Nā Lani ʻEhā, are known for their musical talents.

Two of these royals became ruling monarchs of the Hawaiian Kingdom, the first being King David Kalākaua.

King Kalākaua loved Hawaiian music and dance.

He became nicknamed “The Merrie Monarch” due to his flamboyant personality.

One of the king’s most famous compositions was “Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī” which became the national anthem for the Hawaiian Kingdom.

His sister, Liliʻu Kamakaʻeha, became his successor to the throne as Queen Liliʻuokalani following his passing.

As a prolific composer, her best-known song, “Aloha ʻOe,” became one of the first Hawaiian hits outside of Hawaiʻi.

Princess Miriam Likelike earnestly began her musical endeavors as a teenager with the encouragement from her siblings.

Her most famous composition, “ʻĀinahau,” was named after and in honor of her family residence in Waikīkī.

The youngest of the four royals, Prince William Pitt Leleiōhoku, was considered to be the most talented, particularly by Liliʻuokalani.

Many of his songs continue to be sung today, some of which include “Moani Ke ʻAla,” and what is now known as the “Hawaiian War Chant.”

In 1995, Nā Lani ʻEhā was recognized by the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame as “The Patrons of the Hawaiian Culture.”

