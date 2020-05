HONOLULU (KHON2)

For 53 years, the island of Kaho’olawe was used by the U.S. military, most of which for target practice.

So when the bombings stopped and the island was officially transferred back into the hands of the state in 1994, it started the healing process especially for Native Hawaiians.

For more information on Kaho’olawe and the Protect Kahoolawe Ohana, you can check out their website at protectkahoolaweohana.org.