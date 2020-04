HONOLULU (KHON2)

Hawaiʻi has gone through many industries, sugar being a significant one.

The sugar era may be long gone, but its plantations played a large part in the evolution of Hawaiʻi’s economy.

Oʻahu Sugar Company was a part of the islands’ sugar industry for nearly 100 years.

25 years ago, on April 9, 1995, Oʻahu Sugar Company closed its books as Waipahu Sugar Mill processed its final cane.