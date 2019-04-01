1  of  2
Breaking News
Thick smoke seen from a 2-alarm building fire in Kaneohe ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Beth Chapman dies at 51 after battling Cancer
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: KHON2 News

Aloha Authentic

Haleakala Solar Project at Kihei Charter School

More Aloha Authentic Headlines

KHON2 News

Living808