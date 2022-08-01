HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii public school students went back to class today, but are they prepared?

The Better Business Bureau has some tips if you’re still finishing up back-to-school shopping.

BBB said if you’re still short on supplies it might be best to review those suggested items from teachers to see what can be bought with help from another parent.

But before you go and snag up those last-minute supplies don’t just check the business hours through the web.

The pandemic threw a wrench in the gears of many stores, and google may not have caught up with their current hours.

The BBB added with inflation, it never hurts to ask for a student or teacher discount.

Other tips for back-to-school shopping, price comparing costly items, like electronics, to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Also, look into various brands to see if you can get a better price.

