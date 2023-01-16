HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fake parking tickets are looking more real than ever. Because the Better Business Bureau said scammers are using new high-tech technology to print out phony tickets.

”So, parking itself is changing; so, of course, scammers are going to follow that technology,” said Roseann Freitas, the BBB Hawaii marketplace manager.

Before, all you needed was a meter and some coins; but now, you can pay for parking with your credit card or through an app or link.

The BBB stated that scammers are using handheld printers to create parking tickets with QR codes and placing them right on your windshield.

“Typically you’re not asked to pay right then and there. However, a scammer will want you to do that,” said Freitas.

So, before you scan that link, the BBB said you should do your research. For instance, comparing the ticket’s information to what’s on the city’s official parking ticket website.

You can follow these others tips recommended by the BBB to avoid parking ticket scams: