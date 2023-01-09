HONOLULU (KHON2) — A common resolution at the start of every new year is striving for new weight goals, and scammers know this.

So, the Better Business Bureau wants you to exercise good judgment when looking for legitimate weight loss products.

“So, right now, you’re going to see a lot more ads for gyms, for treatments, anything to help lose weight,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace Manager

Misleading advertisements for miracle results are what the BBB said most scams begin with.

“So, understand that anything that promises you an easy result and quick — you need to have a guard up when engaging with any of those types of products,” said Freitas.

And, to make matters worse, the BBB said they see dozens of consumer complaints about subscription traps people cannot get out of.

“Once they read it, a lot of times, it will list it’s a one-time purchase or get this for free,” said Freitas. “However, the reality is once they’ve signed up to order it, now, it becomes an ongoing subscription.”

That is why the BBB said it is important to research any company before you do business with them. The BBB’s website is a good resource for that.

Our Action Line volunteers are here to help. Call them Tuesday through Friday; the number is 808-591-0222.