National Consumer Protection Week: DCCA hosts virtual consumer fair

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s National Consumer Protection Week! The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs is going virtual this year with their annual Consumer Fair.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Various consumer issues will be addressed every day in a one-hour sessions, which will be held from noon to 1 p.m.

Starting on Monday, experts will go over social security fraud, identity theft, COVID-19 related scam, mails scams, and Medicare scams.

The goal is to educate consumers and prevent them from falling victim to these schemes.

Each session may be recorded and used for educational purposes.

For a link to the DCCA’s virtual Consumer Fair, click here.