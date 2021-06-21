KHON2’s Action Line is back! Our volunteers are ready to help you get answers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2’S “Action Line” is run by volunteers who put in hours each week to help people.

After spending 15 months away due to the pandemic, they’re back and ready to answer your calls and emails!

People over the years have said they couldn’t get a response or kept getting the runaround until Action Line stepped in. They’ve been known to get results.

While our phone volunteers can also be reached weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 591-0222, you may submit your complaints online anytime by clicking here. You may also email ActionLine@khon2.com.