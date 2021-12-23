KHON2 bids aloha to Action Line community manager after 16 years of service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For 16 years, Action Line community manager Bud Johnstone has volunteered his time to help people get answers. He’s now ready to retire and spend time with family.

Our team won’t be the same without him.

Action Line is a consumer information and referral service to help people solve a variety of problems they have encountered with businesses, service providers and government agencies. Dedicated volunteers like Johnstone take calls from the public and provide guidance.

“We’re an information and referral service, so we can’t go out and pound on people’s doors and get answers for consumers who call in,” Johnstone explained, “but we will give referrals and in some cases try to work with them and companies that are above.”

Johnstone added that the best thing for him was to get feedback, to hear problems were solved and answers were received.

“I’m gonna miss working for the community and working with the fellow volunteers here and people at the station,” Johnstone said.

If you have a consumer concern or are interested in becoming an Action Line volunteer, give us a call at (808) 591-0222 weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., send an email to actionline@khon2.com, or click here.

Not only will you be assisting others in the community, you will also be exposed to information that could prove useful in your own life.