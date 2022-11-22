HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays are here and along with that come those online sales that many consumers are already taking advantage of.

The Better Business Bureau is warning about scams targeting people waiting for deliveries.

“They do it year-round, but they really increase their efforts during those big holiday shopping seasons,” said Roseann Freitas, the BBB Hawaii Marketplace manager.

The BBB is warning consumers to be on the lookout for text messages from scammers asking them to confirm information about online deliveries.

“What we’ll see is you’ll get that text message, or it can be an email,” said Freitas.

“Sometimes they say it’s an incorrect address. But whatever it is that they give to you, they want you to click on that link and the problem with that is now you’re being redirected to their website giving them some personal information.” Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace manager.

The BBB advises that you write a list of the things you order online.

“Probably the biggest one is they’re hoping that you don’t remember what you’ve ordered right?” said Freitas. “Knowing what you ordered, requesting a signature, making sure someone is there to pick up that package.”

Other tips include knowing who you’re shopping with and how they’re going to get you your delivery. And remember, it’s always a good idea to shop local.