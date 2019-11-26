How to avoid getting scammed during holiday shopping season

With 2020 right around the corner, now is your chance to change your health coverage. As you compare your options through Medicare or the Affordable Care Act, watch out for scams that can lead to identity theft.

Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace Manager: "If someone calls you and says, ‘hey I'm an official Medicare agent, I can help you fill out an enrollment,’ that's a red flag. Medicare does not have any official agents."