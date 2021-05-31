Hawaii visitors will likely see more scams this summer as they look online to plan their vacations

Stephen Leatherman, aka “Dr. Beach,” has released his annual list of the top 10 beaches in America, and his top pick for 2021 is Hapuna Beach State Park on Hawaii’s Big Island. (Michael Darden/West Hawaii Today via AP, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Watch out for fake vacations scams this summer! Your information is going to be more valuable than ever.

With COVID-19 vaccinations continuing and restrictions easing up across the country, scammers are working hard at gathering your information and money before you travel again.

“It’s really helpful not to click on links whether it comes from email, text, or something you see on social media,” said Roseann Freitas, marketplace manager for Better Business Bureau of Hawaii.

Scams are also happening with upcoming concerts, hotels and different airlines.

“They are trying to offer you a service, ‘You want to travel? Here’s the best way…’ They mimic these sites,” Freitas said.

In Hawaii, there are examples of free government information sold at a price.

“We had one here recently in Hawaii, and it’s actually still online called Safe Travels Hawaii dot com, but anything dot com is not a government entity,” Freitas explained. “This company is basically giving people information via text message which they could actually get from the state, for free.”

Freitas says the state will likely see more scams this summer with fake vaccination cards, as well as the access and damage this can bring.

“I think this is just the beginning,” she said. “We’re going to see more of this because now with them pushing the vaccine, and while different areas decide what they’re going to do… it’s still going to be right for the scammers, which is why a lot of states want to verify it… with an app that could connect with medical community which can validated whether you actually did get the vaccine.”