Consumer Alert: Scammers are cashing in on demand for Coronavirus home test kits

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Do you want to get tested for the Coronavirus? Well the Better Business Bureau is seeing fake tests being offered by scammers in effort to steal your money.

You may receive a robocall or be directed to a fake link offering COVID-19 home test kits. It may look and sound legitimate, but don’t fall for it because it’s a scam.

“They’ll tell you all about this and you can find out if you have the antibodies, all you have to do is give them some money or some information or if it’s not a home kit, they’ll direct you to a clinic,” said Roseann Freitas the BBB Marketplace Manager.

In some cases, the scammers will use names of legitimate clinics to get you to buy in on the offer.

“Even when you have the person on the phone initially, start to ask questions, ask them about the testing, where it’s located, who’s in charge of this testing and more than likely the person on the phone isn’t going to be able to answer that.”

To avoid falling victim to this scam, Freitas suggests doing your research before buying anything online, never share your personal information with strangers and consult with your doctor first.

“Call your doctor and talk with them. Say you want to do this testing, get from them their recommendation of where you should go and if you don’t have health insurance or a particular doctor go ahead and reach out to the state health department.”

For more information and to report a scam, you can visit the BBB scam tracker, click here.