Consumer Alert: online holiday shopping can be an opportunity for scammers

According to the National Retail Federation, 56 percent of consumers plan to holiday shop online this year. Officials say, unfortunately it’s the perfect opportunity for scammers to take advantage of shoppers.

Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau Hawaii marketplace manager: “You want to make sure that website is legitimate at the same time when you go to pay with a credit card you need sure that little ‘s’ is on the end so that it is a secure website. And then be protective of your credit card information and only use your credit card, do not use your debit card to pay for anything.”

When it comes to scoring the best deals, companies will send out emails to notify their customers about any sales coming up. But Freitas says before you click, double check to make sure you’re not a target of any email phishing scams.

Freitas: “If you do get that email or that text message don’t click through from there. Read what company it’s from, go directly to their website and look for that.”

As far as pop-up ads, Freitas says never click on them because they can lead you to third party websites.

Freitas: “Don’t click on random pop ups, don’t click on links from your social media or any of those because now they could have malware that is attached to your computer and now they can actually steal some of your personal information.”

