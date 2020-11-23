Consumer Alert: Looking for the hottest holiday toy? Beware of fake sellers and websites

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Shoppers trying to get their hands on the holiday’s hottest toys should be extra careful when searching online.

The Better Business Bureau says fake websites are popping up as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

“You’re going to see a place where you can get the product at a really good price or they’re the only ones left with it,” said Roseann Freitas, The Better Business Bureau Hawaii Marketplace Manager. “Then you immediately click on it and you buy it and then you find out that it’s not a real company at all. Even worse, you actually receive an item, but it’s nothing that you ordered.”

Fake websites may even offer the toy at extremely low prices, claiming a “last-minute deal” or “flash sale.”

The BBB says don’t be fooled by too good to be true discounts.

“Be careful of flashy pictures or anything in that website that could pull you in. We need to remember, it’s not all misspelled words anymore. They’ve gotten much more sophisticated. The website’s looks so authentic. So we have to trust who we’re shopping with.”

Only buy toys from reputable stores and websites. The BBB says, before offering any personal information online, make sure the company has a working costumer service number.

“Go research that company you’re looking at by going the the BBB website. You can also type in the name of the company or the URL and put ‘scam’ behind it and things will pop up, because we do know that some websites will still another company’s identity.”

To learn more about toy scams this holiday season, click here.

