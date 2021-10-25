Consumer Alert: Last-minute tips for Halloween spending

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween is six days away and it is probably too late for folks in the Islands to go online costume shopping. KHON2 looks into some tips for those who are scrambling on a budget in this week’s Action Line Consumer Alert.

Supply issues and shipping delays mean it is too late to shop through the web, but there is still time to get an outfit ready. There might even be some useful things lying around the house.

“And we know there’s so many ways you can search online for ideas of how to make a costume with items you have at home,” said Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau (BBB) Hawaii marketplace manager. “Couple of things: One, it saves money, and two, right now you’re pushed ’cause Halloween’s just around the corner, so there really isn’t time to secure too much.”

If putting down money for a costume is a better option, consider renting! But be sure to check on a couple of things before signing any agreements.

“So first of all, find out when it needs to be returned. Make sure you look over the costume when you get it so that if you return it damaged, you’re not charged for it.” Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau Hawaii marketplace manager

As far as candy goes, think about buying in bulk.

“You know, your cost is a little bit less, especially if you’re in a neighborhood that gets a lot of trick-or-treaters, and of course Bryce, we all love to have a little extra candy around the house, just in case,” Freitas said.

The BBB recommends buying and renting costumes with a credit card so the charge can be disputed if something goes wrong. For those pop-up Halloween stores, be sure to find out when they will close and how returns work after that date. Click here or do a Google search of companies that are hosting haunted events to see if they are operated by a reputable business.

Freitas had some final advice for trick-or-treaters in 2021.

“Make sure you stay safe, especially with our keiki,” she said. “Make sure you have flashlights and costumes that people can see, and just have a great time and enjoy the family this year.”