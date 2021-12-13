Consumer Alert: How to stay ahead of porch pirates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Just under 1 in 4 Americans fell victim to package thieves in 2021. Experts say it is all about accessibility when it comes to porch pirates.

All a thief needs is a clear line of sight from the street to your delivery.

“Your front door, it’s easy, you know, five seconds, run up there, run back, you’re more likely to have it stolen verses if they have to go around to different parts of your house.” Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii marketplace manager

Include delivery instructions when placing an order to guide your package to a more secluded part of your home, like the garage. But if that is not possible, you may have to rely on other safeguards.

“Whether you live in a home or an apartment complex, it’s really going to be how well do you know your neighbors? So can you rely on each other to keep an eye out,” Freitas said.

“Also, the cameras that people have outside their house can actually help detract, especially if you have a little sign up that says, ‘You are being videotaped.'”

The BBB says security and doorbell cameras have changed the game when it comes to porch pirates because police are much more likely to make an arrest with video evidence.

Other tips for deterring package thieves include requiring a signature — this added layer of security ensures someone will physically recieve whatever was ordered.

Also, check if you can select in-store delivery. The shipping costs will likely be lower and you can rest easy knowing your package will be delivered to a safe location.

But Freitas said, it always pays to know your neighbor.

“So just keep an eye out for each other in the neighborhood as well,” she said.