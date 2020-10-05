Consumer Alert: How to protect devices, create safe space online for Cybersecurity Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Better Business Bureau says scams are on the rise this year as more people work, learn and play online.

Experts say protecting personal information just takes a few simple steps.

Tim Caminos, CEO of CEWI Technologies, says never use public WiFi to access private information.

“If you’re out and about at Starbucks, getting a coffee and you’re on their Wi Fi, don’t login to your banks with your mobile app,” said Tim Caminos, CEO of CEWI Technologies.

The BBB says phishing scam complaints have skyrocketed due to Coronavirus schemes. Many of those scams include malware attacking victim’s devices after clicking on unsolicited links.

“We know that they can download that onto the devices and therefore now they have access to your system,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace Manager. “They can start stealing your information, not just your credit card numbers, but also your your name, your birthday, and your address.”

In some cases, it’s hard to tell when a system has been hacked. However, Caminos says there are a few red flags to look out for.

“So for example, on mobile devices if you see your battery draining really quickly and it’s a new device or your device is overheating, that could be signs that it has malware on it,” Caminos said.

Always use multi-factor authentication on all devices like fingerprints or face ID. Also, create a safe space online for children by using parental controls.

“You can prevent people from accessing their device and trying to chat with them now and two is you can prevent them from actually going to sites that may be malicious,” said Caminos.

For more information on Cybersecurity Awareness Month, click here.

