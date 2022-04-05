HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spring is here and many folks are looking to clear out the clutter in their room or closet.

But what about the digital clutter that can live on cellphones, laptops and tablets?

The Better Business Bureau and the National Cyber Security Alliance are teaming up to remind everyone that a chaotic device can lead to things like identity theft and credit card fraud, so make sure your login credentials are hard to hack.

“So, updating those passwords periodically, but making it a passphrase verses a password. Passphrase is much harder, usually more characters.” Roseann Freitas, Hawaii BBB marketplace manager

Freitas said if you have apps that handle banking information or your mailing address, check for updates often. They usually include security patches for new forms of cyberattacks. Experts also advise getting rid of apps that are no longer being used.

“Making sure that apps that you’re not using, just take them off,” Freitas said. “Then that’s that much less risk updating their software.”

The BBB and NCSA also said to avoid sharing social media quizzes with friends, even though they can seem innocent and fun. The answer you provide can actually be used against you if they fall into the wrong hands.

“What was your first car? What was your first pet? Who was your first teacher? All of those are answers to security questions,” Freitas said. “So you really don’t want to share that information.”

Other tips for digital spring cleaning include Making sure your accounts have different passwords or passphrases the others are safe if one happens to be compromised. Click here for more information from the BBB and NSCA

Enable two-factor authentication if it’s available; The feature will send a confirmation text or call whenever you — or someone else — try to get into your account.