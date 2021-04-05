Consumer Alert: FBI, DCCA warning on selling and buying fake coronavirus vaccination cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As more COVID-19 vaccines roll out in hopes to slow the coronavirus pandemic down, another problem is popping up with fake vaccination cards.

The FBI is warning the public about buying and selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards. The FBI said by doing so, con artists are endangering those around them, and it’s breaking the law.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs is also joining in on that message with a stern warning of their own.

“We’re going to go after them, and there are very serious consequences,” said Stephen Levins the executive director of the Office of Consumer Protection. “The courts are not going to be sympathetic to anyone who’s distributing or using a counterfeit vaccine card.”

These fake COVID-19 vaccination cards have become a hot commodity on the black market.

“People are just exploiting the situation and looking for a quick buck. I’ve heard reports of people in Chicago on the street selling these cards,” Levins said.

Officials have seen fake coronavirus vaccine cards advertised on social media and e-commerce websites.

“We’ve communicated to Twitter, Shopify and eBay to alert them that there are people who were engaging in fraudulent activity on those sites,” said Levins.

The DCCA wants to remind the public that buying, making, or distributing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards can land them in legal hot water.

“We’re going to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law, because again, this is something very, very serious,” said Levins. “It impacts all of us in this community.”

To report any fraudulent activity to the DCCA, click here.