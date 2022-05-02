HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Better Business Bureau has a warning if you’re looking for a job. New employment scams could lead to identity theft and credit card fraud.

“They come across as very professional, knowing what they’re doing and they claim to have seen your resume on a job search site,” said Freitas. “But first you need to download this messaging app that you now put onto your device.”

Most apps you can download aren’t inherently dangerous, but the point is the scammers want a way to stay in touch with you. Once they can, they’ll start asking personal questions.

“The scammer will then want your name, your address, your date of birth, banking information,” Freitas said. “Now they have all of this information. They can now steal your identity and have some access into your banking account.”

So if you’re unsure whether a job offer is legit or not, Freitas said it doesn’t hurt to check with the real company before proceeding.

“If that means calling the company to verify that you received it, that’s a really good place to start because you need to know who you’re dealing with and make sure they are a legitimate company,” said Freitas.

There are other tips from the BBB. Watch out for jobs that immediately have you receiving or returning money. Real companies don’t normally send money before the work is done. Watch out for easy hires. If someone wants to hire you without meeting in person or virtually, it’s probably a scam. Lastly, research the job offer, either online or by calling the company yourself.

