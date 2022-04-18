HONOLULU (KHON2) — Watch out for text messages that promise a free gift.

The Better Business Bureau said scammers have been sending texts that claim a payment has been received and a free gift can be claimed.

One of the first red flags is the text message will not reveal which bill was paid.

“It doesn’t say what bill you paid, what company they’re from, or really any other information other than you’ve won a free gift. And right there, that should be a red flag,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii marketplace manager.

The text will often come with a link so the recipient can “verify” their personal information. But the BBB says the victim is just giving it to a scammer; The fraudster might even want a credit card number to pay for shipping the prize.

“They now have your number, your name, your address, and really that is all they need to charge your credit card,” Freitas said. “But then we also talk bout the identity theft, which actually has much longer-term ramifications.

Companies are not allowed text a client unless they have signed up for payment alerts, so do not click any “free gift” links even if the number looks legit.

“They’re going to tell you the bill is paid, but they’re not necessarily going to offer you this free gift,” Freitas said.

Experts said to ignore any free gift offers that come in through text, especially if it is from a stranger. Companies that do offer free promotions can be contacted through the number on their bill for details.

A final tip from the BBB is to use good judgement; If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.