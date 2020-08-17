Consumer Alert: Cybersecurity expert provides tips to keep keiki safe online while distance learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – As distance learning begins for many students across Hawaii,

cybersecurity experts are urging parents to make sure their kids are safe online.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Tim Caminos, CEO of CEWI Technologies, says it’s important to educate children about keeping their personal information safe.

“Any kind of messaging, whether it’s in a school platform or a messaging platform, if anyone is asking you things like passwords or any information that’s personal just don’t provide it,” said Caminos.

He suggests using the device you receive from school for distance learning work only.

“It’s best to not mix the personal things you do. So if the device doesn’t belong to you, don’t do things like log into your banking or log into personal accounts where those things may be stored in that machine.”

Caminos also suggests checking the safety settings on web cams.

“There’s settings for each specific individual application that you can allow web cams to only have access when that app is on and running. There are also things that can block your camera when it’s not in use. If you’re not using a virtual background, make sure whatever is in view is something that’s not going to reveal to much about your personal life.”

Remind your keiki to never reply to emails when they don’t know the sender.

“Most emails have very strong spam settings which should filter out most of it, but some of these can be even more secure if you properly set up your email platform depending on what they’re using.”

Latest stories on KHON2