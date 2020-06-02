Consumer Alert: COVID-19 scams targeting college students, scammers posing as financial aid department

HONOLULU (KHON2) – If you’re a college student and receive an email from your financial aid department it may not seem suspicious, but if it’s regarding your stimulus check, it could be a scam.

“They need to access this link that they are sent and they need to put in their username and password, financial aid at the college and right there is a big red flag a number of things going on in that scenario,” said Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau Marketplace Manager.

By clicking the link, you could give up your login and password that could lead to your financial information. If you’re unsure, always take a closer look at the message.

“When you read the email look at how it’s written, look at if it’s proper grammar and look at who it’s from. Some of them are just saying the financial department, you should know what that email should look like if it’s coming from your own financial department in college, make sure it’s the exact same address.”

Freitas says always avoid entering any of your personal information until you know it’s a legitimate message.

“Do not give out information, especially your social security number or your credit card information to someone you don’t know and if you feel like someone has gotten any of that information you’ll want to take action there.”

You can report phishing scams to the FTC or the BBB scam tracker.