Consumer Alert: Beware of Netflix phishing scam emails

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Scammers are taking advantage of people staying home and spending more time on streaming services.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The Better Business Bureau says consumers are receiving emails that seem to be from Netflix, saying the account will be suspended if the billing information isn’t updated. However, there may be a scammer at the other end of that message.

The email looks legitimate at first glance, but it takes victims to a website where con-artists can harvest information.

“So you click on the link, you go in, you enter your username, password and they have all that information,” said Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau Hawaii Marketplace Manger. “However, it isn’t Netflix at all contacting you.”

According to Netflix, they will never ask for credit, debit or bank account numbers or passwords.

The BBB says, one way to check if the email is real is to hover over the sender’s address.

“Once you’ve done that, you’ll realize that it’s maybe a Gmail or a Yahoo or anything but a Netflix account. So that is why it’s always important to hover over that and really verify who that sender is.”

Netflix says they will never ask for payment via a third party website. The BBB says, for those who have already clicked on the link, they should change their Netflix password immediately.

“If you’ve used that username or password for any other accounts, go into those accounts and make sure you change them, because now they have that information. You want to contact your financial institution with that credit card, you want to put a freeze on the card.”

To report any phishing emails or messages that seem to be from Netflix, email phishing@netflix.com.

For more information about the Netflix phishing scam, click here.

Latest stories on KHON2