Consumer Alert: Beware of misleading ads, lookalike websites on Cyber Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Cyber Monday has arrived and with many great deals comes many risks due to scammers.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Better Business Bureau says, look out for fake websites and untrustworthy sellers

“We have to make sure we shop smartly and part of that is doing our homework and making sure that we research the website,” said Roseann Freitas, The Better Business Bureau Hawaii Marketplace Manager. “So you can do a background check, you can do go to the BBB website or you could also type in that company’s name and ‘scam.'”

For shoppers who receive texts, social media messages or emails about sales, be extra cautious of phishing scams.

“Do not click from that link. If you think that’s a legitimate offer, go directly to that website and type in their URL and then pull it up.”

Shoppers should also beware of any misleading ads.

“If it’s a hot ticket item and it’s hard to come by, it’s not going to be discounted. That’s not how supply and demand works. Also, if you can’t find it at any reputable websites, you’re probably not going to find it at a website you’ve never heard of.”

Always pay with a credit card and review return policies.

The BBB says, you can also price match to see if the offer is too good to be true.

“That way, if the item is way off price, it will give you a heads up. You don’t want to pay way too much for an item, but at the same time if it’s discounted too much, it’s not the real thing.”

For more tips on how to shop smart on Cyber Monday, click here.

Latest stories on KHON2