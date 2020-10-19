Consumer Alert: Better Business Bureau warns consumers about Cash App scams

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Using Cash App can be a convenient way to send and receive money with your phone. However, the Better Business Bureau says it’s becoming an easy way for con artists to cash out on victim’s savings.

One victim told the BBB that a scammer posed as a Cash App tech support employee and was tricked into sending money for fake software.

“They are pretending to be this company and they’re not,” said Roseann Freitas, Hawaii Better Business Bureau Marketplace Manager. “So you’re getting these messages about this and now you’re going into your account, you’re giving them that information on how to access your account. Now they can take all of your money that you have there.”

Cash App says they will never ask for user’s pin numbers or sign-in codes. The app will also never require user’s to send a payment or download apps for remote access to their accounts.

Another victim told the BBB they tried to buy tickets from a fake seller who claimed to only accept Cash App payments.

“Double check before you send any money. Make sure that’s really where you’re supposed to be sending it.”

Cash App says it’s never safe to send money to someone unknown.

The BBB suggests using multi-factor authentication or fingerprint recognition for extra protection.

Also, another step to prevent falling victim to fraud is linking credit cards to Cash App accounts instead of debit.

“You can go back and dispute the transaction. Whereas with the debit card, you can still dispute it, but it can take months. If there is no money left in that account, you may be hurting for a while until you get that money back.”

For user’s who already sent money to a scammer, report it to Cash App immediately and ask them to reverse the transaction.

For more information on how to protect Cash App accounts from scammers, click here.

