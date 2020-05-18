CONSUMER ALERT: Better Business Bureau warning consumers about fake coupons on social media

Action Line

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Better Business Bureau says scammers are dishing out extreme deals on social media and posing as big retailers.

“You’ll see a coupon that says save a or more and that really right there should be a red flag why would they give you a $100 off,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace Manger.

Freitas says they’re seeing fake coupons for Costco, Starbucks and Bath and Body Works.

“The danger comes from stealing your information. So now you’ve given them your name, your address, probably your credit card information, so now they can charge you and steal your money they also now have information they can now steal your identity.”

A red flag for using coupons online or in person includes double checking for an expiration date.

“Always look for an expiration date a lot of times they may have expired or really close to expiring so always double check that. If there’s no expiration date there is a red flag because all coupons have an expiration date.”

If you are looking to take advantage of those deals, Freitas says it’s always best to check with the company itself.

“If you do receive this and you just want to verify, go yourself directly to the website of that company do not click on a link, go directly and see if that really is a legitimate coupon and if you email or call the company they will let you know.”

If you fall victim to a fake coupon scam, you can report it to the BBB or FTC.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 80° 67°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 67°

Friday

81° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 66°

Saturday

81° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 66°

Sunday

82° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

Trending Stories