CONSUMER ALERT: Better Business Bureau warning consumers about fake coupons on social media

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Better Business Bureau says scammers are dishing out extreme deals on social media and posing as big retailers.

“You’ll see a coupon that says save a or more and that really right there should be a red flag why would they give you a $100 off,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace Manger.

Freitas says they’re seeing fake coupons for Costco, Starbucks and Bath and Body Works.

“The danger comes from stealing your information. So now you’ve given them your name, your address, probably your credit card information, so now they can charge you and steal your money they also now have information they can now steal your identity.”

A red flag for using coupons online or in person includes double checking for an expiration date.

“Always look for an expiration date a lot of times they may have expired or really close to expiring so always double check that. If there’s no expiration date there is a red flag because all coupons have an expiration date.”

If you are looking to take advantage of those deals, Freitas says it’s always best to check with the company itself.

“If you do receive this and you just want to verify, go yourself directly to the website of that company do not click on a link, go directly and see if that really is a legitimate coupon and if you email or call the company they will let you know.”

If you fall victim to a fake coupon scam, you can report it to the BBB or FTC.