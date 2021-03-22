Consumer Alert: BBB warns Hawaii residents about Pfizer COVID-19 survey scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An email or a text message, that’s how con artists are sending out one of the latest COVID-19 survey scams.

“It’ll say go ahead, click here, and answer a few questions,” said Roseann Freitas, the Hawaii Marketplace manager of the Better Business Bureau. “The problem is it’s a phishing scam and they’re trying to collect your personal information.”

Scammers are posing as Pfizer and promising money or prizes upon completion of the fake survey. In some cases, the survey requests banking and credit card information.

“Right there was probably their first mistake which is to receive something that you didn’t ask for, and then to click on the link.”

In other cases, at the end of the survey, the link will prompt the user to sign up for some sort of free trial.

“People actually signed up for it and paid the money, but actually never received anything. Then the scammer just kept charging their card.”

The Better Business Bureau says, if consumers receive unsolicited messages for something they never signed up for, that’s a huge red flag.

“When you actually figure out what the URL really is, it’s not that company. It’s linking you to somewhere else. Anybody can change a URL to a different name. Also, look at the logo. For one of these cases, they used an old Pfizer logo. Pfizer would not send out a survey with an old logo.”

The BBB also says, beware of variations of this scam. They expect con artists to pose as Janssen and Moderna as well.

