Consumer Alert: BBB provides tips to keep children safe online for Internet Safety Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) – June is Internet Safety Month and with school out that means more screen time for kids. The Better Business Bureau is encouraging parents to create a safe space for their kids online.

“When they play those games, those apps and a lot of times they’re free games but things pop up right, click here for this free thing,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Marketplace Manager. “However, nothing is ever free, so they click on it, they’re probably redirected to a third-party app. Now, they’ve opened up that device to being hacked, downloading malware, or to purchasing items.”

Freitas says the most common reported online scams targeting children include contests, giveaways and phishing.

“I know it’s painful but sit down and go through the terms and conditions of that app and understand what information they’re getting, your child’s name, birth date, address, all of these things can be stolen and used for identity theft.”

To manage online privacy for the whole family, do not click on links to download, turn off location settings and use parental controls.

“You want to make sure your children’s accounts are not tied to any credit cards of yours or debit cards. Make sure there’s none of that financial information there otherwise they can just click and buy, click and buy, click and buy and you can end up with a really high bill.”

You can learn more about Internet Safety Month or report any online scams to the BBB scam tracker.