Consumer Alert: BBB issues warning about scams during Amazon Prime Day sale

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Amazon Prime Day is slated for Tuesday and Wednesday and many online shoppers are waiting for incredible deals.

However, scammers prey on eager shoppers every year and wait for their moment to strike.

The Better Business Bureau says ahead of the sale, con artists are posing as Amazon employees, calling people and asking for information about their account. Amazon says they will never reach out to customers for personal information.

The BBB also says, beware of phishing scams after the sale is over.

“You’ll start to receive text messages or emails saying, ‘Hey, your shipment is on the way and go ahead, click here to verify,'” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace Manager. “Again, they’ve got you so don’t click on those links, because now they’re going to redirect you. They’re going to put something on that device like malware.”

Anyone who receives questionable messages regarding their orders should go directly to the Amazon website.

“If you’ve ordered something from Amazon and you get that text, go back to your account. Make sure you’re going right to the Amazon account and never click on that link.”

Always do research about where the purchase is coming from. The BBB has an option to search the seller on their website.

Also, always use credit cards when making online purchases instead of debit so disputes can be made for unwanted charges.

“Double check all your credit card statements. Go look at your bank statement and see if there are any unusual transactions going on. Also, when you’re looking at that credit report, you want to see if anybody has opened any new accounts that you don’t recognize.”

