Consumer Alert: BBB Hawaii gives tips on out-of-stock items

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Experts say 2021 will be a record year for holiday spending, but what about the supply?

You aren’t the only one who is seeing “out-of-stock” signs, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We’re going to see a lot more out-of-stock items this year because we know there’s a supply chain shortage, so trying to find those items is going to be really important,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii marketplace manager.

Check the manufacturer’s website if the usual brick-and-mortar stores are lacking a certain item. They can help even if they can not sell their product to a consumer directly.

Obviously the manufacturer wants their product to be sold. So they do, most times, share where you can buy their items and what retail location holds it. Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii marketplace manager

There are even ways to do in-person shopping while staying at home, Freitas said. “You can hire someone else to do the shopping for you. Some of the benefits of that is this is what they do. They know how to shop. They know where to look. And a lot of that might be referrals, reviews and just verifying that they’re registered with the State of Hawaii to do what they’re saying what they’re going to do because as a personal shopper, they’re a business.”

Consumers can consider a subscription box service if they are still out of luck. These monthly boxes are delivered right to their home, and have categories like toys, books, jewelry and more to fit a range of gift-shopping needs.

The BBB also recommends buying hard-to-find items in-store as soon as they are available and checking the refund policy. Consumers can always send the product back if it does not meet their needs.

For more tips from the BBB on when an item is out-of-stock, click here.