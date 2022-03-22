HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Better Business Bureau calls this new scam “clever and greedy.”

It starts with an official-looking email from a fraudster pretending to be Instagram, saying you violated copyright laws and need to click a link to verify your account.

“So if you click on it, it takes you to this fake Instagram site where you go ahead and sign into your account. However, where they take it one step further and they get to the greedy, is they say now you need to verify your email account,” said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii Marketplace Manager.

The important thing to know about copyright claims on Instagram is you will not need to verify your username and password if one of your posts is in violation.

Folks can file a dispute if it is a real claim but they do not need to log in again.

“People are so worried about being locked out of their accounts, they immediately react to get that reestablished and that’s really the biggest mistake. Instead of being so reactive, they need to take a step back and go, ‘Hold it, is this real?'” Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii marketplace manager

Experts say this scam is especially clever because the scammer will redirect the victim to the real Instagram website if they go through with submitting their information.

“And that’s what makes this one so clever because it’s taking the typical phishing scam and adding a little hook, but then redirecting you to the correct website,” Freitas said.

If an email claims you are violating Instagram’s copyright, see if the claim can be disputed before clicking any verification links. Users can also look into the claim further by calling Instagram’s Support Team at (650)-543-4800.

A final tip for any scam: Remember to stay calm and do not make emotional decisions that could expose your personal or financial information.