Beware of census job schemes in 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2020 census is looking to fill thousands of positions.

Officials are warning about how you apply for those jobs.

The Federal Trade Commission is issuing a warning about scammers lying to people about jobs as census takers and charging fees.

Officials say if anyone approaches you with a Census job opening and asks for money, it’s probably a scam.

“There’s no fee ever to apply for a federal job and like I said our website is the only place you can apply for a 2020 census job,” said Malissa Kaawa, 2020 Census area manager.

You’ll need to submit your social security, address and birthdate on the official census website.

If you see any job postings on other websites, it’s safe to build a profile, but don’t give out your personal information.

Also, if anyone approaches you in person, here are a couple of things to look for.

“We have recruiting assistance in the field right now who are recruiting applicants to apply for our jobs,” said Kaawa. “These recruiting assistants they have an I.D. They might have an ipad, a Census Bureau bag with their logo on it. Their I.D. will contain their photo the U.S. Department of Commerce logo watermark form and also an expiration date.”

