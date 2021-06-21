BBB Hawaii warns consumers about Amazon Prime Day scams

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amazon Prime Day is all about the discounts, but are the sales worth the potential scams?

“You’re going to see a little bit more as this rolls out,” said Roseann Freitas with BBB Hawaii. “More ad pop ups, certain emails, text messages, and there’s where you got to be careful.”

According to Amazon, Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion on Prime Day 2020 — and Freitas said it’s not only going to be Amazon this year.

“A lot of retailers are opening up, with a big special deal, and of course what comes with that? It’s the fraud that we encounter and people who want to take advantage of that,” Freitas said.

A couple of big mistakes consumers make is falling for fake advertisements and using digital wallet apps.

Freitas said credit cards can be better for tracing if a scam were to happen.

“Majority of the time, once the money has been sent, there is no real way of retrieving that money back,” she said. “That’s why credit card is always your best option.”

If you’re in doubt, check the URL website in a separate browser for authenticity. But what happens if you click on a link by mistake?

“You’re running into a fake website that looks exactly the same, but a little different,” said Freitas. “Or you could be downloading malware on your system, so again, avoid clicking on those links and any type of advertisement that you see.”

