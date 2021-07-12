Action Line: Vacation Rental Scams

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traveling to Hawaii is becoming easier but finding a place to stay can still be challenging and expensive.

While you might find a ‘good deal’ online on Craigslist or on social media, the Better Business Bureau of Hawaii is warning all consumers to stay alert for rental scams and potential identity theft.

“They have to make sure its a legitimate destination, whether it’s a house or condo they are renting.” Roseann Freitas, Better Business Bureau.

Freitas says some red flags to look for are fake photos and missing contact information.

“You can actually do a search by image, and if you see that image pops up in various places, then it’s been used by various places,” said Freitas. “Go and check the records, who owns it, is it really a vacation rental, make sure those names add.”

Due to a high demand for vacation rentals at the moment, prices will continue to rise. Freitas said if the rental price is below the market value, or the market cost, to be very careful and to do your research.

