Action Line: Snapchat Scam

Scammers are getting their hands on personal information through Snapchat, a popular social media app.

According to the Better Business Bureau, millennials are the age group with the highest susceptibility of getting scammed. Scammers are taking advantage of that by using Snapchat to get to their younger victims.

Roseann Freitas, Marketplace Manager BBB Hawaii said, “They approach this person with ‘We’d like to sponsor or advertise your account,’ which really appeals to the younger generation because they’d love to see their account go viral. They’ve seen so many people out there that achieve stardom just through their own accounts, so part of the way they do that is they instruct them to send money via a gift card of course.”

Freitas says requests involving a gift card are a huge red flag. After the scammer receives some kind of payment, they’ll then ask for your Snapchat login information.

“Usually at that point they change the password, they contact all of your friends to try to do the scam on them as well and you will have to go to Snapchat to access back to your account,” said Freitas.

The scammer will use personal information like birthdates and email addresses to eventually steal their victims money.

If you ever receive a sponsorship request from an unknown account, it’s a safe bet to just ignore it.

Frietas said, “First, stop, don’t answer any of them. Just ignore it, because one, even if you respond to it to say no they now know they have a live person so they’re going to keep targeting you. Then your password, never give your password to any other accounts not your login information or your password. “