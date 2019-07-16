Action line: Smishing

Scammers are using text messages, and a tactic called “Smishing” to pose as online retailers to steal your personal information.

Scammers have used smishing in the past to target their victims via text messages. Now, they’re using smishing to pose as companies you’ve ordered items from online.

The scammer will send you a text message and alert you that your items have been delivered to get you to reply or click on links they’ve sent.

Roseann Freitas, Marketplace Manager of BBB Hawaii said, “Their thing is they’re creating that sense of urgency so that you click on it then boom, they can either download malware on your phone or they’re able to know that this is a real phone and to keep trying to scam you in different ways.”

If the text you receive says reply “No” to stop receiving these messages, don’t reply.

Freitas says, that’s just another trick scammers use to get to your personal information.

She said, “Don’t do it, that’s the big red flag. A lot of times what they’re looking for is if there’s someone on the other end of this phone. So as soon as you say stop, now they figured out a different way to contact you and even if it’s not from that phone number they’ll find a different phone number.”

Freitas says it’s simple to prevent falling victim to these types of scams by simply ignoring the texts and call the company you’ve ordered the items from instead.

Also, if you have received a suspicious message, it’s important to report it to the authorities.

“So when the FTC is actually able to find someone to prosecute they have the evidence and that’s why this information needs to be logged because it becomes evidence once they go to trial,” said Freitas.

If you have a concern or are interested in becoming an action line volunteer, give us a call monday through friday at 591-0222. You can also send an email to actionline@khon2.com.