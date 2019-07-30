Action Line: Face App Warning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — FaceApp is going viral once again on social media.

You’ve seen those pictures of friends and celebrities transformed to look older or younger, but officials say the app isn’t all fun and games.

Roseann Freitas, Marketplace Manager for BBB Hawaii said, “Our concern is that to have to use the app, you have to give your permissions and once you’ve given your permission you’ve given them rights to use that photo in any way they want.”

Freitas says the key to keeping your personal information safe is reading the terms and conditions carefully, and that applies to all apps you download.

“Once they get into your phone and have access to other valuable information there’s many different things they can do. You know you’re always up for having maybe identity theft if you have certain personal information in your phone. Now they know you’re there they can target you for scams,” said Freitas

If you already allowed Faceapp access to your phone, you can now request that data back.

She said, “They have publicly announced that they will accept request from users to remove the data from their servers but do we really know that’s what they’re going to do. So it’s really best to not give that information. But if you have, go ahead and contact them and ask them to remove any of your information.”