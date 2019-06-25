Action Line: Volunteer

CONSIDERING VOLUNTEERING IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

Action Line just may be the place for you.

Action Line is currently seeking volunteers who can commit as little as one day a week from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Not only will you be assisting others in the community but you will also be exposed to information that could prove useful in your own life.

If you are interested in joining our award-winning team, email us at actionline@khon2.com with the word “Volunteering” in the subject line. Be sure to include a contact phone number.

We hope to hear from you!